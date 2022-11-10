What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and some heavy rain to the area starting late Friday into Saturday morning.
Veterans Day activities Friday should be dry before rain moves in toward nighttime, meteorologists say.
The storm Thursday lashed Florida as a hurricane/tropical storm before sweeping up the Eastern Seaboard toward the Northeast.
While some areas to the west are expected to be drenched by downpours, wind is predicted to be more of the problem in this area.
There could be some isolated power failures, authorities warn.
A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island closer to the coast, but gusts are projected around 50 mph even in this area.
Despite losing wind intensity while pushing over land, the storm system will stir hazards well beyond landfall, AccuWeather said, adding downpours will threaten flooding up and down the East Coast.
Up to 1 1/2 inches of rain is forecast here.
The risk for street flooding can be increased due to fallen leaves blocking storm drains and culverts.
Meteorologists have shifted the zone for heaviest rainfall, from 2 to 4 inches, farther to the west across the interior Northeast.
“Nicole will bring a variety of dangerous weather impacts to the Eastern United States in the coming days — from storm surge and coastal inundation along the Southeast coast, a widespread risk for wind gusts above 40 mph along the coastline from Florida into New England and a risk for localized tornadoes along portions of the I-95 corridor,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
“Nicole’s plentiful moisture will be streaming northward and intersecting with an approaching cold front from the Great Lakes — these factors will conspire to produce the heavy rain, which will come fast and furious in some areas but will not be long-lasting,” Porter said.
Nicole was only the second hurricane to hit Florida in November in nearly 40 years. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.
High temperatures Friday and Saturday should be around 70, and could break a record Saturday.
Attleboro Water Department records show the record high for Saturday’s date is 67 in 2012.
Sunday the thermometer is forecast to only reach the mid-50s, and overnight should bottom out in the mid-30s.
Monday night could sink into the 20s, forecasts indicate.