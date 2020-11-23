Nine individuals were indicted Monday on charges they participated in schemes to steal and sell nearly $700,000 worth of heavy equipment and recreational vehicles in Rehoboth, Easton and several other communities.
The defendants allegedly worked at the direction of or with Jose A. Montes, also known as Jose Rivera and "Tuto,” 36, of Cranston, in order to steal excavators, sport boats, jet skis, all-terrain vehicles and trailers, the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office said.
They allegedly cased various dealerships and marinas during the night in four states looking for equipment to steal.
One of those dealerships was Motorsports Nation in Rehoboth where three jet skis and a trailer valued at more than $5,000 were stolen in October 2019, according to court records.
The dealership is now off Route 6 in Seekonk.
In addition to Montes, the defendants are Krystal K. Disano, 26, of Sarasota, Fla.; Sorina Cruz, 43, of Cranston; Daniel J. Guerriero, 34, of North Scituate; Ronald S. Mosca, 48, of Sarasota, Fla.; Irvin W. McLaughlin, Jr., 40, of Connecticut; and Efrain A. Lopez, 32, Jared J. Santiago, 28, and Luis M. Morales, 37, all of Providence.
Between November 2019 and July 2020, three Bobcat excavators, 10 jet skis, four boats, eight all-terrain vehicles and 10 trailers valued at nearly $700,000 were stolen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Several of the items, according to prosecutors, were hauled to Florida to be sold.
In order to steal the equipment, trucks that were often times rented or stolen were used to haul away the goods, authorities said.
In some of the thefts, GPS units stored in the equipment enabled law enforcement to locate and recover the stolen vehicles.
The investigation was initially launched by the Johnston and North Providence police departments and the FBI and later merged with a parallel investigation by Rhode Island and Connecticut State Police and police in Easton and Hampstead, N.H.
The defendants face a 13-count indictment that charges them with interstate transportation of stolen property, receipt of stolen goods, and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
