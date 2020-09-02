Only one of the 10 communities in the Sun Chronicle circulation area registered a worse report in the state’s coronavirus rating system last week.
That town was Foxboro which went from 3.3 cases per 100,000 people per day to 4.3 cases, or from green to yellow in the state’s color-coding system.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Rehoboth improved for the second consecutive week, going to 1.1 cases per 100,000 people per day or to gray in the color-coding system.
Gray is the best rating.
Rehoboth has gone from yellow to green to gray in three weeks.
Also improving were Mansfield and North Attleboro; both towns went from yellow to green.
Green is the second-best rating.
Mansfield went from 4.2 cases per 100,000 people per day to 3.6 while North Attleboro went from 4.0 to 3.8 cases per 100,000 people per day.
The rest of the communities remained the same.
Attleboro, Norton and Seekonk kept their green ratings, while Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham kept their gray ratings.
In actual numbers of cases, the 10 communities produced 46 new or probable cases for the week ending Aug. 26 and no new deaths for a second consecutive week.
All told there have been 2,451 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic began in March and 148 deaths in The Sun Chronicle area.
As of last week, Attleboro, the biggest community and only city in the area, had recorded 909 confirmed or probable cases and 59 deaths.
North Attleboro is second with 411 cases and 28 deaths.
Statewide, the number of confirmed and probable cases hit 2,763 for the week ending Aug. 29. That's the highest number since the number of cases first nudged over 2,000 again in the week ending July 25.
During that time the number of deaths have ranged from 90 to 211, fluctuating every week.
The number of cases and deaths, while still high, is a far cry from week six of the pandemic, when 16,976 cases were recorded along with 1,170 deaths.
After that high point there were 10 consecutive weeks in which cases and deaths fell.
Cases started to creep up again in week 17 of the pandemic when the state recorded 1,066 after hitting a low weekly total in week 16 with 1,015 cases.
The lowest number of deaths came in week 19 when 90 were recorded. That was the lowest since week two of the pandemic when 43 were recorded.
Nursing home deaths maintained their torrid pace, recording 71 deaths out of the 111 total statewide for the week ending Aug. 26.
That number represents 63.9 percent of all deaths, which is just one-tenth of 1 percent under the pandemic-long percentage of 64 percent, or 5,755, nursing home deaths out of 8,987 total deaths.
