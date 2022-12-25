ATTLEBORO — A developer from Hanover has proposed a nine-story, 80-unit apartment building for County Street.
The plans are currently before the zoning and planning boards.
A hearing was opened on the proposal last Thursday before the zoning board and last Monday before the planning board.
Attorney Jack Jacobi represents the developers.
“I think it’s an exciting project,” he told The Sun Chronicle. “It’s following city policy of trying to get as many people as possible living downtown.”
The building would be located at 42 County St., the current site of County Auto, which would be demolished to make way for the apartments.
The property backs up to Ten Mile River and Christopher Heights, a five-story assisted living building, and Renaissance Station North, a seven-story, 80-unit apartment building, both of which are on the other side of the river, as well as a parking lot owned by The Sun Chronicle.
A five-story building has been proposed at 27 South Main St. — site of the former Briggs Hotel — which is also just across the Ten Mile River. If built, it would contain about 46 apartments.
So what used to be a downtown full of industrial buildings is rapidly becoming a downtown full of apartment buildings.
The triangular lot on County Street is about 32,297 square feet and sits across the street from Riverbank Road and Attleboro Jewelers. The building would be triangular and some have already called it Attleboro’s “flatiron building.”
The developer, 42 County Street LLC, whose principals are Perry Bruno, Andrew Bulman and Tim Bulman, needs special permits from the zoning board because the property is in a flood plain and there is not enough room on the lot for the required number of parking spaces.
The developers need variances for the size of the lot, side-yard set back, the size of the parking spaces and the number of stories.
Six stories are allowed by right. A variance is needed for the other three stories.
The area where the structure would be built is significantly lower than the land on which Christopher Heights and Renaissance Station North were built.
It backs up to both buildings, but the nine stories would not appear to be much higher than those buildings.
A first-floor space of approximately 1,720 square feet would be used for a commercial operation and the other eight floors would be apartments.
There would be parking for 31 vehicles on the first floor.
The developers are looking for an additional 59 spaces off site.
Floors two through nine would be about 13,022 square feet each and there would be 10 apartments on each.
Five of the apartments would be two-bedrooms and five would contain one bedroom.
Each unit would be about 1,300 square feet and have an outside covered deck.
The roof would contain a “communal deck.”
The developers are slated to go before the conservation commission sometime in January.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
