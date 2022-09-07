The city council took a second shot at banning nip bottles Tuesday, but the proposal went down to defeat on a 6-5 vote.
The city council took a second shot at banning nip bottles Tuesday, but the proposal went down to defeat on a 6-5 vote.
Mayor Paul Heroux first proposed the ban in September 2020 and it was defeated on an 8-3 vote in June 2021.
He sent it to the council again this year where it landed in the ordinance committee headed up by Cathleen DeSimone.
She argued passing the ban would help pressure the state Legislature to pass what’s known as the Better Bottle Bill. It would impose a deposit of 10 cents on nip bottles, the 50ml bottles containing one shot of hard liquor, as well as water bottles and other plastic beverage containers that litter highways and byways in the Commonwealth.
Prior to the vote, the council agreed to amend her proposal to extend the date on which the ban would become effective from Jan. 1, 2023 to to June 30, 2023.
However, DeSimone fell one vote short after arguing that if enough communities began passing their own laws banning nip bottles the Legislature would be forced to take action in the wake of the impact on liquor stores.
She called it a “force multiplier.”
Many liquor store owners have argued a ban would severely hurt their businesses.
Those voting against the ban were council President Jay DiLisio, Peter Blais, Michael Angelo, Sara Lynn Reynolds, Kelly Bennett and Richard Conti.
And with no action guaranteed by the Legislature, most councilors voting “no” cited the fear of business owners -- that much money would be lost.
“I don’t know who can take a cut of $20,000 or $30,000 to their salary,” DiLisio said. “It’s irresponsible and it’s not fair.”
Blais said he was "adamantly opposed" to the ban.
“I think this will adversely affect small package stores,” he said.
“This should be taken care of at the state level,” Blais said, referring to the Better Bottle Bill. "It's time for the state to step up."
He noted that Attleboro residents would simply go to the next town over to buy the nip bottles, whether that’s Norton, Pawtucket, North Attleboro, Rehoboth or Seekonk. And they would throw them on Attleboro streets when they returned, Blais said.
“They’ll come back to Attleboro,” he said. “I don’t think you’ll correct the trash problem.”
Reynolds, who represents South Attleboro, said she has a lot of liquor stores in her ward and won’t vote for something that could hurt them.
“I’m not willing to cripple liquor stores in my area for a year or two,” she said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
