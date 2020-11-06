ATTLEBORO — A New Jersey man was given a suspended jail sentence Friday after pleading guilty to driving drunk and in the wrong direction last November on Interstate 95.
Joen A. Diaz, 41, of Clifton, N.J., admitted to a second-offense drunken driving charge in Attleboro District Court and was given a suspended, six-month jail sentence with two years of probation.
Trooper William Frais was on a traffic stop on I-95 South, near the Newport Avenue exit about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 when he spotted Diaz traveling north in the southbound lanes, according to court records.
Frais said he attempted to get Diaz to stop by shining a flashlight at him then jumped in his cruiser and tried to catch up to him, according to court records.
Diaz was stopped by Attleboro police near the Route 123 exit.
State police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island received calls from witnesses, including drivers in Rhode Island, reporting the wrong-way driver.
Diaz has been in counseling since his arrest but must enter a 14-day in-patient treatment program and will lose his driver’s license for two years.
Judge Edmund Mathers rejected a plea from Diaz’s lawyer, Matthew Carter of Attleboro, for a lesser sentence and sided with the term recommended by prosecutors.
His previous arrest for drunken driving was almost 10 years ago, according to Carter.
