NORTH ATTLEBORO — For the past seven years, local eateries have helped raise funds for a local food pantry through state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier’s annual Betty’s Angels Restaurant Day.
But the event will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the strain it is putting on local eating establishments.
Restaurants in town helped raise money for Lenore’s Pantry by donating a portion of sales to the town’s food pantry on a given day, usually held in the fall. More than $46,000 has been raised in the previous seven years.
Poirier, R-North Attleboro, told North TV she was disappointed to cancel this year’s event, but she realizes restaurants are under financial stress due to the restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.
She urged residents to support their favorite restaurants to help them.
The veteran state lawmaker is not seeking another term on Beacon Hill.
