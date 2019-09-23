ATTLEBORO — There were no bidders for the former high school on County Street, but city officials say there’s no reason for concern.
They plan to seek requests for proposals again and are confident they will eventually get a good bid.
The Sept. 16 deadline for proposals came and went without any proposals being submitted to city hall.
Mayor Paul Heroux said city officials are looking at making changes to the conditions set on proposals to encourage bids.
He said one prospective bidder told city officials the 30-day deadline for submitting a proposal was too short. The developer also said there are a lot of requests for proposals across the state right now so the timing was bad.
Heroux said the city set a 30-day deadline because it wanted to sell the building before winter to save on the heating costs.
The developer, however, said a project of that size needs more than 30 days to prepare a bid, Heroux said.
The mayor said city officials are reaching to other prospective buyers to get their views.
Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said it is not uncommon for cities to go out to bid multiple times, noting that a Bridgewater school recently went out to bid three times.
Heroux also said the city will be looking at other conditions it put on the proposal requests, such as quick “turnaround times” for the sale, to see if they should be revised.
The conditions required the winning bidder to sign a purchase and sale agreement within 14 days of being selected and 60 days to finalize the purchase.
City Planning Director Gary Ayrassian said developers need time to get permits and apply for grants.
The city had set criteria for weighing the quality of the bids it receives, and one gives preference to bids of $2 million or more.
Heroux said developers do not have to bid $2 million, they can propose less.
Another condition called on the buyer to maintain the facade and front stairs of the building.
The 135 County St. building, which is no longer used by the school department, was built in 1912. It sits on a parcel of only 1 1/2 acres and comes with a nearby half-acre lot across Fifth Street.
It’s a unique building with a sunken basketball court and a hallway around the top of the court.
The building was the city’s high school for the first half of the 20th century and then closed when the present high school was built in the 1960s.
The city is in the process of building a new high school.
Since closing as a high school, the County Street building has served as temporary homes for students from Brennan Middle, Willett Elementary and Coelho Middle schools.
The city is also trying to sell the nearby half-acre lot but did not receive bids for that either.
