NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The man who barricaded himself inside a room at a local motel over the weekend will not face any criminal charges, police said Monday.
The man surrendered peacefully after almost two hours in his room at the Best Western Hotel at 707 South Washington St. (Route 1) Saturday night.
Police were called to the hotel about 7:15 p.m. for a crisis call for a man screaming in his room.
Police Chief Richard McQuade said Monday there was no damage to the room and no one was injured. The man will not face any criminal charges, according to the police chief.
The man was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for observation.