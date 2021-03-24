NORTH ATTLEBORO — There won’t be any early in-person voting for next month’s town election, but mail-in ballots can be picked up until March 31.
At their hybrid meeting Monday, Election Coordinator Patricia Dolan told members of the town council that, with the annual town balloting less than two weeks away on April 6, she was not recommending early in-person voting this year.
State lawmakers earlier this month approved a bill that extends mail-in and early voting options through the end of June.
The options were originally approved last year as part of the state’s effort to make voting easier and safer during the pandemic.
The vote-by-mail provision was previously set to expire at the end of this month.
But Dolan told the councilors, “I don’t recommend (early voting) after thinking about it for some time. We are coming up on the election in the very short term.”
She noted that the election falls in a week that includes Holy Week and Easter.
Mail-in voting, however, needed no action by the council, she said. Applications for a mail-in ballot can be requested until this Wednesday, Dolan said, but ballots must be received by Election Day. A copy of the state’s vote-by-mail application is available on the election commission page at nattleboro.com.
Voters can also leave their completed ballots in the drop box outside town hall or, since town offices are no longer open by appointment only, may bring them to the election office in person during regular hours: Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The offices are still closed on Wednesdays to allow for cleaning.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot, which differs from a mail-in ballot, is noon on April 5, according to the election commission website.
Polls are open at North Attleboro High School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 6. There are two contested races with three candidates seeking two seats on the electric commission and 12 candidates vying for the nine two-year terms on the town council.
