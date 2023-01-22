Election Day 2022
Voters cast ballots in November at Ahern Middle School in Foxboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL /T he Sun Chronicle

FOXBORO — Agreeing with local election officials that some laws which made it easier for voters to cast ballots are redundant, or even unnecessary, selectmen last week agreed to roll back mail-in voting options for the May 1 town elections.

Specifically, board members accepted a recommendation from Town Clerk Robert Cutler to opt out of so-called “no excuse” early mail-in voting for the upcoming town election.