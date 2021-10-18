After weeks of relatively stable prices, the cost of gasoline in Massachusetts has climbed by 9 cents a gallon for the second straight week.
Prices are over $1 a gallon higher than this time last year and have reached levels not seen in seven years.
The average price for regular, self-serve is $3.27 per gallon, AAA Northeast found Monday in its weekly survey of gas stations in the state.
The current cost is 17 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.17 higher than a year ago when regular was just $2.10, meaning the difference in just one year represents a 56% increase.
Massachusetts’ average price is 5 cents lower than the national average, which jumped 5 cents to $3.32.
In Rhode Island, regular has also risen 9 cents for the second consecutive week to $3.26 a gallon.
“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.”
The main reason for the recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which has been steadily increasing in costs due to tight supplies and recently reached a three-year high, analysts say.
The gas price hike even prompted a statement Monday from a Massachusetts fiscal watchdog group.
“Over the last year, the cost of almost everything has gone up and the cost of gasoline is no different,” said Paul Diego Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance (MassFiscal). “That’s $17 less every working family has every time they fill up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.