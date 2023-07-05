ATTLEBORO — It’s official: There will be no fireworks for Attleboro this year.
All the money collected so far for pyrotechnics is being returned to the donors, according to Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.
The move comes on the recommendation of City Solicitor Peter Mello.
“We are returning the donations because the letters sent to residents and local businesses specifically sought donations for a fireworks event in September,” DeSimone said. “Thus, from both a legal and accounting perspective, issuing refunds was the appropriate thing to do.”
The move was prompted when the City Council refused a request to use taxpayer money to fund the show two weeks ago.
At that time, the council voted 6-1 to reject the DeSimone’s request to appropriate $22,000 out of the Special Events-Professional Services account, which is made up of taxpayer money, so that a contract could be signed with Atlas Pyrovision of Jaffrey, N.H.
Councilors said they did not want to use taxpayer money to pay for the fireworks.
In the past, only donations from the public and businesses have been used to pay for the fireworks, and those donations were collected a year in advance.
The fundraising to date has not gone too well. Less than $10,000 was raised for an event that would cost at least $44,000.
The fireworks show was tentatively scheduled for Labor Day weekend.
“To date, we have received approximately $8,800 in donations received from 64 donors which includes residents and businesses,” the mayor said.
That’s an average of $137.50 from each.
“We have also returned 20 checks that had not yet been deposited,” she said.
Cash deposited in a fireworks donation box at City Hall will be kept because there is no way to tell who donated how much.
“I understand there was also a minimal amount of cash donations received in a fireworks donation box in City Hall,” DeSimone said. “Hopefully, these generous donors will donate again for any future fireworks events.”
DeSimone said fundraising efforts have to be reorganized.
“The July 4th fireworks is a great community event, but costs for the event have increased,” she said. “If we want to continue the fireworks tradition we need volunteers and a coordinated donation campaign, as was also mentioned by a few members of the municipal council.”
In the past, money for the fireworks was raised a year in advance so that a contract with a fireworks company could be signed early and a date reserved on Independence Day or near it.
“For these reasons, I look forward to collaborating with the municipal council about a sustainable and comprehensive fund raising strategy,” DeSimone said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
