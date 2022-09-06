Primary election voting was light Tuesday at area polling places. Election officials cited the rainy weather along with the prevalence of early voting.

“It’s a changing sign of the times,” George Spatcher, election commissioner in Attleboro said Tuesday afternoon. Commissioner Mike Murphy described turnout as very light during the early hours. “At some polling stations between 7 and 8 a.m. they had 10 voters. It’s not a heavy turnout."

