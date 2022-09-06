Primary election voting was light Tuesday at area polling places. Election officials cited the rainy weather along with the prevalence of early voting.
“It’s a changing sign of the times,” George Spatcher, election commissioner in Attleboro said Tuesday afternoon. Commissioner Mike Murphy described turnout as very light during the early hours. “At some polling stations between 7 and 8 a.m. they had 10 voters. It’s not a heavy turnout."
Patricia Dolan, election coordinator in North Attleboro, called the turnout fairly slow. By 2 p.m., 748 votes had been cast out of 22,219 registered voters in town. Mail-in votes were still coming in, Dolan said. “We mailed out roughly 3,000,” and they will be counted at the polls at North Attleboro High School.
In Norton, voter turnout was a bit better than Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst had anticipated. As of 3 p.m., she said, 621 people had voted in person. That, combined with 1,342 mail-in votes, 48 absentee voters and 74 live early voters totaled 2,085 in every category out of 13,925 registered voters. "It's been steady, Longhurst said, "no lulls and no lines."
