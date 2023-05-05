ATTLEBORO — They dug and dug and dug, but no luck.
Cryan Landscaping came out to assist Brennan Middle School teacher Dawn Greening in trying to find the lost time capsule buried behind the school on Friday afternoon, but the object containing a number of historical items from 25 years ago eluded them.
The capsule was buried when the school opened, but nobody can remember exactly where.
Cryan’s Dave Flynn and his crew, which included Osiel Mota, Aman Mota and Hassler Lopez, dug four little holes and two big ones over a 75-minute span.
Shovels were used for the little ones and a backhoe for the big ones.
Flynn had an electronic metal detecting probe that made a high pitched whine if there was something metal buried at a particular spot. That’s what the group used to determine where to dig, but the holes came up empty.
Greening, who was accompanied by her friend and retired Brennan teacher Jane Duffy, said she wanted to find the capsule on Friday before a horde of “treasure hunters” rumored to be coming on Saturday descended on the site.
She was afraid one of them would find it and open it.
A 1997 Sun Chronicle article reported the contents included a collage of fashion styles from 1996 and 1997, the 1996 Brennan yearbook, a tape recording of then principal Frank Leary’s morning and afternoon announcements, a videotape of an interview with that year’s 8th grade students, a copy of The Sun Chronicle and photos of the old Brennan.
“I don’t want it to get into the wrong hands,” Greening said.
So now there’s a new plan of action.
Greening said a man from Sterling called her and said he has a device that can detect things that are buried — it’s some kind of ground penetrating radar or something similar.
“I’m going to call him tonight and make arrangements for him to come out,” she said.
So they’ll be back at it soon.
“We’re going to pick up right where we left off,” Greening said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.