In what could be the first among area schools announcing delays or cancellations due to the storm that barreled through the area Saturday, Attleboro Public Schools has announced there will be no classes on Monday.
The alert posted on the school's website stated school would be canceled for the day due to the "significant snow accumulation."
Attleboro received two feet of snow.
North Attleboro schools may open.
"No decision has been made yet. If we can get the sidewalks cleared in time, we will open," Superintendent John Antonucci said Sunday afternoon.
Despite receiving 30 inches -- the most in the area, Norton plans to open its schools.
"We are currently assessing the clean up situation at our schools. I believe we will be open for a regular day," Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. "If things change the announcement will be in the morning. Currently on schedule to open."