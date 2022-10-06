MANSFIELD -- A school bus loaded students and a car collided Thursday afternoon as the bus was leaving the Jordon Jackson School to take the children home.
The female driver of the car, who officials say may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries.
Students on the bus and the bus driver were checked out but no one had to be taken to the hospital, according to Deputy Fire Chief John Terry.
The accident was reported just after 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ware and East streets, Terry said.
School officials were notified of the accident, which remains under investigation by police.
