Jordan-Jackson
Buy Now

Jordan-Jackson Elementary School in Mansfield.

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

MANSFIELD -- A school bus loaded students and a car collided Thursday afternoon as the bus was leaving the Jordon Jackson School to take the children home.

The female driver of the car, who officials say may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.