America has a lifeguard shortage and so does Massachusetts, but the situation locally isn’t bad.
The lifeguard shortage that kept a third of the country’s 309,000 public pools closed or open only part-time last year appears to have resurfaced in 2023, according to the American Lifeguard Association.
ALA spokesman B.J. Fisher said the shortage could end up being as bad or worse than last year, nationwide.
But those who oversee local pools, ponds and lakes, say unlike national and statewide trends, they have not been left high and dry this season.
Area recreation directors and others heading up hiring efforts say proactive measures they took last year to ensure they have enough life guards for this season have paid off.
Attleboro Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said free training programs have helped keep his lifeguard slots filled.
“We have 28 guards on staff,” he said. “We are seeing dividends from our recruitment efforts over the past two years. We have offered two in-house lifeguard certification courses, which were free to Attleboro residents. This, coupled with our partnership with the Attleboro YMCA has afforded us full staffing this summer.”
The guards are paid above minimum wage, which is currently $15 in Massachusetts, with an increase for every year.
“Our guards start at $16 per hour,” he said. “There is a step increase for each year of experience. Also, higher pay for head guards.”
All that is keeping the city pools open.
“All three pools are open daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.” he said. The lone exception was July 4, when the pools closed at 4 p.m.
Over in North Attleboro, Parks and Recreation Director Steven Carvalho said his operation is “good to go.”
He said the staff is full with 18 lifeguards for the two pools next to town hall.
The World War II Memorial Pool opened June 24 and will close Aug. 20. The hours are weather permitting.
The pool is open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Carvalho said the town contracts out for lifeguards at Whiting’s Pond and Falls Pond. Each of those ponds has two lifeguards on duty at all times.
Joe Winston, aquatics director at the Attleboro-Norton YMCA, said he has all he needs.
“Safety is our number one priority,” he said. “We have enough lifeguards to staff each of our pools at our three locations.”
He said he has just over 40 part-timers. Many are shared with the city, non-Y camps and other pools. But the hiring never stops, he said.
“We are continually hiring lifeguards and offer a competitive pay range based on experience and seniority with the Y, starting at minimum wage,” he said.
“Many of our guards are high school and college students who move on after a few years, which is why we are continually hiring.”
Jeff Plympton, director of Wrentham Recreation, said finding lifeguards this year wasn’t difficult.
“Wrentham Recreation has no problem with hiring with hiring lifeguards for Sweatt Beach,” he said. “I have a full staff of 13 guards for the summer.”
And, he said, the pay is good.
“Hourly wage has increased considerably over the past few years,” Plympton said. “The beach is running smoothly. We are open to residents from Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk and Franklin only.”
Dan Brennock, associate vice president of operations at the Hockomock Area YMCA, said he has the number he needs for his facilities, which is about 75.
“Because we have pools that operate all year round, our professional aquatic directors are constantly hiring and training seasoned and new lifeguards,” he said. “We are proud of the efforts they have made to ensure that we are fully staffed. One of the key contributing factors in keeping our aquatics programs fully operational is the wonderful relationships we have with our local high schools. We share our employment opportunities with them and they share it with interested students.”
Brennock admitted that every year it’s “a little difficult” recruiting, but the Y usually succeeds and has not had to cut back on programs.
“Every year is a little challenging, but we have a great group of core professionals,” he said.
Brennock said they offer training for lifeguards and it’s free or low cost if the student agrees to work for the Hockomock YMCA.
And there’s another benefit.
“Starting pay is $15 an hour, but by choosing to work for our YMCA, you also receive a free membership, which is of significant value to many of our employees,” Brennock said.
He said the lifeguards undergo monthly trainings to keep their skills sharp.
And their lifeguards guard more than their own sites, which shows they have been successful in recruitment,” Brennock said. “In addition, we’ve partnered with the town of North Attleboro to provide life guards to both Whiting’s and Falls Pond and we’ve partnered with the town of Bellingham to provide guards at Silver Lake.”
He said the lifeguards provide safety for all those who enjoy the water.
“We are proud to partner with these towns to provide a fun and safe waterfront environment for the community to enjoy,” he said.
Nationally, and elsewhere in the state, though, hiring lifeguards has been a problem this season.
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Bureau of Pool and Waterfront Safety this year offered cash and bonuses to attract lifeguards.
DCR also increased the hourly rate for lifeguards and pool staff for the summer to between $22 and $27, depending on position and associated certification.
Nationally, the situation was the same.
The city of Houston offered new lifeguards a $500 bonus to work this summer.
Jackson, Miss., raised lifeguard pay by more than 40%.
According to the ALA, about half of the nation’s public pools have had to close or reduce their hours this summer because of a lack of staff.