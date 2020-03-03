Usually the snowiest month, February remarkably brought no snow to the Attleboro area along with unusually mild temperatures.
Then again, last month’s weather is pretty much a snapshot of this rare winter.
For a month that usually averages 11 3/4 inches of snow, no snow in February is quite a feat. The only previous times that’s happened over 83 years of record keeping by the Attleboro Water Department are 1998 and 1984.
Last February was about average with 10 1/2 inches, but the year before had just 6 inches of snowfall.
The record for the month is a whopping 45 3/4 inches in 2015. Also showing how erratic the month has been the last several years, only a 1/4 inch was recorded three years earlier, water department records show.
If there is no more snow this snow season, which began Nov. 1 and ends April 1, the season will go down as the sixth least snowiest in the books.
So far, just 12 1/2 inches of snow have fallen. December had 9 1/4 inches, slightly over what is typical for the month, and January saw 3 1/4 inches, far short of the average 11 inches.
March can be a snowy month, meteorologists warn. Last March landed 18 1/4 inches — three times its average — with one storm of over a foot.
“Even though cold weather is unlikely to lock in over the Northeast for the rest of the winter, from a climatology standpoint, some of the bigger snowstorms of the winter have occurred during February and March in the Northeast,” AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Overall snowfall last winter totaled 39 inches, which is about normal.
With much warmer than typical weather last month, any precipitation the area did get was in the form of rain, 2.72 inches, which is nearly an inch below average.
However, nearly half the days of February did see measurable rainfall, and only five other Februaries had more.
Precipitation, which is rain and melted snow, totaled an even 4 inches for January and February, which is nearly 3 1/2 inches below normal.
The past five months, though, is about average.
There are already worries the dry weather this year will lead to more brush fires this spring and algae blooms this summer.
As for temperatures in February, the average daily high was 43 degrees, which compares to a usual 38. Only 13 years had higher such temperatures in 81 years of records.
The highest temp was 58 the end of the month, and another day that hit 56 broke the record for that Feb. 7 date by 1 degree.
The average daily low was 28, which compares to a typical 21 — an unusually wide gap for monthly records. Just six other Februaries had a higher average low temp, and two of those were in the past decade, including 2018 clocking in at 30 degrees.
Two days, Feb 10 and 11, had low temperatures of 39 degrees, which were record high low temps for those dates.
The lowest temperature and only single digit day was 8 degrees the middle of February on a day that only maxed out at 27 degrees. Just eight other years had one or no days below freezing.
The thermometer in February did hit freezing or below 23 days.
While there was a lack of snow, stormy weather didn’t actually disappear in February.
Early in the month, powerful wind gusts blew down trees and limbs on homes and vehicles, blocked streets and toppled power lines, knocking out power to thousands in the Attleboro area.
Firefighters, police, highway and forestry crews, along with utility workers, scrambled from site to site in most area communities.
Nearly half of Norton’s homes and businesses lost electricity.
