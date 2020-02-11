NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Key deadlines are rapidly approaching for those who want to run in the April 7 town election.
Nomination papers for town offices must be taken out by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, while Tuesday, Feb. 18, is the last day to return nomination papers for certification of signatures.
There is a full-range of seats on town government up for grabs, with the exception of town council.
The positions to be filled include board of electric commissioners, one three-year term; board of public works, one three-year term and one single-year term; park commission, two three-year terms; school committee, two three-year terms.
The following residents have taken out nomination papers, according to election office manager Pat Dolan:
Incumbent James D. McKenna, school committee; Donald Cerrone, board of public works; Talia Yourell, school committee; Thomas Difiore, park commission; Eric Robins board of public works; Dale Langille, electric commission; Robert Cote, electric commission; Daniel Knight, park commission; John Ruppert, park commission.
McKenna and Cerrone were the only ones to have returned their nomination papers as of Tuesday morning.
