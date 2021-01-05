NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Nomination papers for the town election will be available Wednesday, Jan. 6 through 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Town hall is open by appointment only so all prospective candidates need to call the elections office at 508-699-0106 to set up an appointment to pick up their papers.
Candidates must return the papers by 5 p.m. Feb. 16.
The deadline for ballot questions is March 2.
The deadline for withdrawals or objections is March 4.
Residents can register to vote in the election until 8 p.m. March 17.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is noon on April 5 for the election, which will be held on April 6.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Offices up for grabs are town council, electric commission, public works board, park commission and school committee.
