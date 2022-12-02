SEEKONK -- About 110 gallons of a chemical solvent leaked from storage drums in a trailer parked at a Pine Street trucking company but caused no environmental damage, fire officials said Friday.
The leak occurred at R + L Carriers at 275 Pine St. and was reported to the fire department about noon Friday.
Two 55-gallon drums containing methylpyrrolidone, which officials say is not hazardous, were punctured Thursday night by a worker using a forklift, fire Capt. Adam Dalessio said.
The incident was reported to corporate officials and the state Department of Environmental Protection, which contacted local fire officials.
DEP did not respond to the incident since the chemical is not hazardous, Dalessio and Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said.
The local conservation agent was also notified.
The trailer was parked at a loading dock at the company and the chemical spilled onto the parking lot. None of it entered any storm drains or wetlands, according to fire officials.
The chemical is a solvent used in a variety of industries and applications, such as paint and coating removal, petrochemical processing and in industrial and domestic cleaning products, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The company hired Green Site Services Group Inc., a licensed environmental cleaning firm, to clean up the spill, Lowry said.
