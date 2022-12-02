seekonk fire trucks

Seekonk fire trucks

 SEEKONK FIRE DEPARTMENT

SEEKONK -- About 110 gallons of a chemical solvent leaked from storage drums in a trailer parked at a Pine Street trucking company but caused no environmental damage, fire officials said Friday.

The leak occurred at R + L Carriers at 275 Pine St. and was reported to the fire department about noon Friday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.