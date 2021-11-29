Non-profit organizations and government agencies may be able to recover some of the costs they incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is hosting webinars on the subject at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 and at 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Information on how to register for the sessions can be found at https://bit.ly/MEMAwebinars. For those unable to attend the webinars, recordings of the briefings will also be available on MEMA’s website.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has made changes to its Public Assistance Program related to COVID-19 that expanded the types of eligible costs for reimbursement, which organizations can participate, and the period of time covered.
FEMA Public Assistance is available to reimburse 100% of all eligible COVID-19 response expenses from Jan. 21, 2020, to April 1, 2022.
Applicants that can receive this funding include local and state government agencies and the institutions that have a current 501©(3) IRS Ruling Letter, including museums, zoos, houses of worship, assisted living facilities and community centers.
Eligible costs include personal protective equipment, some cleaning supplies, COVID-19 testing and testing devices, plexiglass screens and dividers and signs dealing with the pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.