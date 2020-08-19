ATTLEBORO — A Boston-based nonprofit has purchased three historic city structures with a $17.2 million loan in a major deal that’s expected to bring big improvements to 227 units of affordable housing in those buildings.
Preservation of Affordable Housing, or POAH, received the loan from MassHousing, , a quasi-public nonprofit, it was announced Wednesday.
The deal will bring some immediate “critical improvements to the properties ... (and) address infrastructure needs and institute new community impact programming for the residents,” according to the announcement.
The properties include Hebronville Mill, Gardner Terrace I and Gardner Terrace II.
All were converted to housing during the 1980s after serving for decades as textile mills and jewelry factories, but “are now in need of substantial renovations,” MassHousing said.
The nonprofit loaned POAH $5.9 million so it could acquire and improve the six-building, 83-unit Hebronville Mill at 988 Read St.
It loaned another $11.3 million for the 144 units that comprise the Gardner Terrace I and II properties at 46 Pine St. and 169 Knight Ave., respectively.
But that’s only the beginning, MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay said.
“These short-term loans are just the first step. POAH and MassHousing plan to complete a second, future transaction that will fully recapitalize the properties, allow for major renovations, and extend affordability for residents,” she said.
POAH President and CEO Aaron Gornstein said his company is eager to start work.
“POAH is grateful for the significant support from MassHousing and looks forward to improving the properties and enhancing the quality of life for the residents for years to come,” he said in the release, which outlined the history of the structures.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the restoration of the structures is important for many residents with low incomes.
“These are two important housing complexes for people who are living on a low income or near the poverty line,” he said, noting that he recently submitted a letter to the Secretary of State in support of the POAH application for a Historic Tax Credit.
Hebronville Mill was built in the 1850s to produce cotton textiles and was converted to housing in 1985, with townhouse buildings added in 1989.
Gardner Terrace I is located in two buildings on Pine Street, which is near City Hall and downtown.
Those buildings were constructed in the 1850s as jewelry factories and were converted to housing in 1984.
The two buildings that comprise Gardner Terrace II were constructed around 1850 as weaving mills.
POAH owns and operates more than 11,000 affordable homes at 115 properties in 11 states and the District of Columbia, according to the news release.
