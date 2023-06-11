Foxboro barracks entrance

The front entrance to the Foxboro state police barracks on Route 1 has several steps leading up to the door.

 CITIZENS FOR ACCESS, INC.

FOXBORO — A non-profit group fighting for wheelchair accessibility is pushing for the state to install a ramp at the Foxboro state police barracks.

Citizens for Access Inc., a Newton-based non-profit, says the barracks is not in compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act because it lacks accessibility for the disabled.

