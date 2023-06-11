FOXBORO — A non-profit group fighting for wheelchair accessibility is pushing for the state to install a ramp at the Foxboro state police barracks.
Citizens for Access Inc., a Newton-based non-profit, says the barracks is not in compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act because it lacks accessibility for the disabled.
The landmark 1990 legislation prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in everyday activities.
Maryan Amaral, president of Citizens for Access, says the solution is simple: install a wheelchair accessible ramp at the front of the Route 1 building.
The ramp could have been installed in 2020 when handrails and new stairs were built at the front of the barracks, according to Amaral.
The state could even install a temporary ramp, she said, until a permanent one is installed and has written to the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, among others.
However, state officials claim they are in compliance with the law because persons with disability can travel to other state police barracks in H Troop — the troop that staffs Foxboro.
David Procopio, a spokesman for state police, told The Sun Chronicle in a statement that the agency is committed to achieving the goal of having all their facilities fully accessible to persons living with disabilities.
“Making improvements to buildings that currently lack such access, including the Foxboro Barracks, is part of that overall plan,” Procopio said.
“Until those improvements are made, however, the MSP is still in compliance with accessibility requirements because full access for persons with disabilities is provided at 16 other State Police Barracks, including several within the same geographic Troop that includes the Foxboro building,” Procopio said.
The statement did not address a question about any specific plans to install a ramp. Spokespersons for the division of capital asset management and maintenance also did answer the question and referred to the state police statement.
Amaral received an email from a state official with an identical statement.
“Telling every person in Foxboro who can’t walk up stairs to go somewhere else is not inclusion,” Amaral said.
The stairs also make the barracks inaccessible to a person using a walker, according to Amaral.
The nearest barracks that is in compliance is the Middleboro barracks, about 20 miles away. Forcing anyone to drive to another barracks “is not inclusion, it is exclusion,” Amaral said.
She compared the barracks to one in Lincoln, R.I., with a similar architectural design as the one in Foxboro. A ramp has already been installed at the Lincoln, R.I., barracks, she said.
It has been over 30 years since the act was passed, Amaral said, for Massachusetts to make the barracks wheelchair accessible.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.