MANSFIELD — Community Servings, a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals, announced plans Monday for a satellite distribution center in town.
The company finalized a long-term lease for a 23,000-square-foot warehouse building in Cabot Business Park near the junction of interstates 95 and 495.
The space will be renovated to accommodate Community Servings’ mission and is expected to begin operating this fall, officials said.
Community Servings is adding packaging positions and delivery driver jobs to staff the distribution center.
A new fleet of a half-dozen delivery vans or box trucks will be added to the operation.
“This new satellite location will enable us to more easily reach the individuals who depend on our nutritious meals through a more efficient packaging, shipping and delivery network,” David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings, said.
“This project will also provide much-needed elbow room for the dedicated employees and 100-plus daily volunteers at our Jamaica Plain headquarters.”
Every day, Community Servings makes nearly 5,000 meals tailored to meet the requirements of more than 15 distinct medical diets.
The meals are delivered to individual who have HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
Demand for the meals surged over 140% in the last three years, Waters said.
The distribution center represents the first major expansion by Community Servings since the completion of a 31,000-square-foot project in 2019.
That job transformed the Jamaica Plain headquarters into a three-story food campus with a larger kitchen, classrooms, a volunteer orientation room, administrative offices and a center for food and health policy research.
Community Servings will continue to prepare all of its meals in Jamaica Plain, with a portion transferred to Mansfield for bagging and boxing for delivery to clients in southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and parts of Rhode Island.
“We are very excited to see Community Servings move forward with a new distribution center in Cabot Park,” Town Manager Kevin J. Dumas said. “Not only will this provide a critical service to families in need throughout Mansfield and Southeastern Massachusetts, it will also activate a key parcel and serve as a hub of volunteer service for corporate groups and individuals alike.”
