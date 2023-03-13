Less than a week from the first day of spring, winter is going away kicking and screaming with a nor’easter expected to make roads treacherous Tuesday into Wednesday.
Rain began falling in the area Monday afternoon and was expected to continue Tuesday morning with wind gusts between 30 to 50 mph before heavy, wet snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Rain was anticipated to be heavy at times and could measure 1 to 2 inches, while between 3 and 4 inches of snow is predicted, but some forecasters say as much as 8 inches could fall in some areas.
Because of the combination of heavy snow and strong winds, power failures are expected if trees or branches take down utility lines.
Like other public safety and public works officials in the area, Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers, who also serves as the town’s emergency management director, was monitoring the latest forecast.
“It keeps changing,” Desrosiers said Monday, adding that one report he saw predicted as much as 8 inches for the area.
Desrosiers was taking no chances and has contacted a plow contractor to make sure the public safety building is cleared of snow so police and firefighters can respond to whatever emergencies they are called to.
Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said he and town public works officials have made all the usual preparations and all the trucks and vehicles are fueled up.
Kelleher, who took part in a conference call with state Emergency Management Agency officials Monday afternoon, says he's been told the area is forecast to get 4-6 inches of snow.
"We're still in the area of uncertainty," Kelleher said, referring to the line where rain is expected to change to snow, depending on the temperature.
The chief said temperatures are expected to go down Tuesday afternoon which will create icy and hazardous road conditions.
"It's going to be a mess," Kelleher said.
But all and all, he the winter season has not been bad with very few snowstorms.
"I'm optimistic," Kelleher said. "If this is all we get, I'm good with it."
North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman was also in on the conference call with MEMA.
"They showed a circle around (Interstate) 95 in this area. Some say we could get 4 to 8 (inches) but it could be two to three or up to 10. They have no idea what it's going to do. We're kind of in a holding pattern," Coleman said.
Based on the briefing Monday, Coleman said there should be no major impact on the town and there was no need to bring in extra personnel.
The main thing is to be prepared, he said, and to monitor the forecast to stay up to date for any changes. A conference call with town officials is planned for Tuesday afternoon, he said.
The storm will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes the most.
“We advise anyone traveling in the next few days to check weather forecasts to assist in making decisions about their trips, including what time to travel and what route to take,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
National Grid said it was preparing for the storm as were other utility companies.
“National Grid has been monitoring the forecasts closely for multiple days. We have secured additional crews and personnel across Massachusetts who are ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible to any impact this storm may bring,” Tanya Moniz-Witten of National Grid said.
The classic nor’easter was sweeping up the coast from the South. The National Weather Service office in Norton said a winter storm warning was in effect until Wednesday morning.
One of the complexities in predicting the snow in our region, the agency tweeted Monday afternoon, is watching what will occur as a thunderstorm off the Virginia and North Carolina coasts interacts with a counterclockwise system moving east from the Great Lakes.
If you haven't changed the batteries in carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, fire officials say residents should do so, especially because of the threat of power outages during the storm.
Also, keep a flashlight handy and power up electronic devices, they said.
To avoid injury while shoveling heavy, wet snow, people should take it slow to avoid overexertion. When picking up snow, fire officials say people should bend at the knees to avoid back strain.
While clocks being pushed forward this past weekend brought more daylight and a signal spring is near, March typically is a rough month for weather -- a transition from winter to spring.
In fact, March usually gets an average of 6 1/2 inches of snow, Attleboro Water Department records show, though last March saw just an inch.
Parts of New England could be hit with more than 12 inches, with snowfall in the western part of Massachusetts possibly exceeding 18 inches.
However, coastal areas likely will see only 3 or 4 inches, said Bill Simpson, a spokesman for the National Weather Service.
Thursday and Friday, St. Patrick's Day, were predicted to be mild.