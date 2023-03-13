PreSnow Hoop SAPIX
A basketball enthusiast gets some pre-storm practice in Monday at the Rice Recreation Complex in Wrentham. The area is forecast to receive some wet and wild weather ending with snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Less than a week from the first day of spring, winter is going away kicking and screaming with a nor’easter expected to make roads treacherous Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rain began falling in the area Monday afternoon and was expected to continue Tuesday morning with wind gusts between 30 to 50 mph before heavy, wet snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening.