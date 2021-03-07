FOXBORO -- The Norfolk Advocates for Children has earned re-accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Friday.
The non-profit organization operates the county’s Child Advocacy Center on Payson Road and provides support for sexually and physically abused children.
The center opened in 2010.
The Norfolk Advocates for Children works in partnership with the district attorney’s office and the more than two dozen police departments in the county including Foxboro, Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk.
“Being accredited by the National Children’s Alliance is a rigorous process of making certain that we are adhering to national best practices in our service to child victims and their families,” NAC Board President Joel Fishman said in a statement.
Earning accreditation, Morrissey said, “means we are providing Norfolk County child victims with the best service and support possible.”
The core of the Child Advocacy Center model is the interdisciplinary investigation of child abuse and sexual assaults and is where experts interview victims.
Jessica Kelly, executive director of the center, said the multi-disciplinary approach is designed to limit the amount of times a child is interviewed and that the interview is in a comfortable setting.
“A trained forensic interviewer asks questions of the child in a neutral, non-leading, developmentally appropriate, and trauma-informed manner,” Kelly said.
Unlike the practice years ago, all of the agencies involved in protecting the child are present and obtain the information needed for their individual discipline at one time, she said.
“Every time a child has to tell, then retell, the story of abuse, there is the potential for additional traumatization -- and a child might interpret repeated questioning as not being believed,” Morrissey said.
The re-accreditation status is effective for five years. The organization was previously accredited in 2010 and 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.