NORFOLK — A large housing development known as Abbyville off Park Street not far from Wrentham and Franklin has finally been given the green light by the town.
Zoning board members last week voted 4-0-1, with a member abstaining due to having missed some hearings, to endorse the project.
The development falls under the state’s 40b affordable housing law that allows such projects to superceed a lot of local zoning — with the zoning board serving as the main permitting board, if at least 25 percent of housing units are classified as affordable.
Abbyville was first proposed in 2017 and would be located near the former Buckley & Mann industrial site on Lawrence Street.
Wrentham developer Thomas DiPlacido is planning 64 housing units, 32 which would be condos in duplex buildings, and 32 single family homes. Eight of the condos and eight of the single family homes would be considered affordable.
There would be 37.5 acres preserved as open space.
Original plans had called for a 216-unit, mixed-income development that would have had about 50 apartments and 150 homes, including 90 affordable units on the Buckley & Mann site.
Neighbors had been turning out in strong numbers before numerous town board hearings over the past three years on the project because of several concerns, including health and safety and the environment.
The Buckley & Mann property has contamination from its industrial past the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is testing for that includes PCBs.
Neighbors had been particularly concerned with impacts on area wells, as well as truck traffic and resulting noise from construction.
Neighbors concerns and the pollution led to the project being scaled down and concentrated on the Lorusso property adjacent to the Buckley & Mann land instead of both properties.
“I think everybody came together more or less and recognized there would be some type of development there and worked” toward a compromise, Town Planner Richard McCarthy said, referring to neighbors and the developer. “A lot of concerns of the larger project were removed.”
The project changes that are helping to appease neighbors include less earth removal, shorter construction period, a sidewalk extended that will benefit the neighborhood, and repaving Lawrence Street.
“I think some impacts that neighbors were concerned about have been addressed,” McCarthy said.
Also, in recent years the town received state grants of $500,000 to replace the bridge on Lawrence Street and $1.8 million to extend water service in the area and improve Lawrence Street. That latter grant leveraged $395,000 in funding from the developer.
