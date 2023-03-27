NORFOLK -- Beavers are not the only wildlife in town being hit by cars.
A duck struck by a car over the weekend is being treated at Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton, Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen said Monday.
The duck was struck on Pine Street about 11:50 p.m. Saturday and spent the night at Cohen’s home until Tufts opened Sunday morning.
Cohen said in a statement that she was called to the scene about midnight to retrieve the wounded bird, which suffered a head injury.
“She had a pretty significant head bob and her righting reflex was intact, albeit not strong,” Cohen said.
Cohen said she provided basic care and the duck’s condition improved by the time she took it to Tufts.
The duck will undergo tests at Tufts but Cohen said she did not have an update Monday morning.
Earlier this month, Cohen issued a warning to motorists driving on roads near wetlands to watch out for beavers after several were hit by cars in Nofolk, Millis and Medway.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
