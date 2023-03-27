norfolk duck 3-27-23

A duck was injured after being struck by a car Saturday night on Pine Street.

NORFOLK -- Beavers are not the only wildlife in town being hit by cars.

A duck struck by a car over the weekend is being treated at Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton, Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen said Monday.

