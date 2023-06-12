NORFOLK -- Sometimes being an animal control officer just stinks, but someone has to do it.
Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen got a reminder when she responded just after 8:15 a.m. last Thursday to a call about a skunk roaming around outside the Hillcrest Village, a housing complex for the elderly on Rockwood Road.
After arriving, Cohen said it was apparent that the skunk was showing clinical signs of rabies, including hind end paralysis, mild seizures and being oblivious to surroundings and people.
It was also infested with ticks and had a wet mouth. Fortunately, the animal had not bitten anybody, she said.
Cohen captured the skunk with a net, getting sprayed in the process and later euthanized the animal.
Although her truck still smells, Cohen said Monday, she feels fine.
“Expected and regular job situation when handling skunks,” Cohen said in an email.
“Thankfully there were no exposures to the residents,” Cohen said in a social media post about the incident.
Cohen said she wanted to remind people “that rabies is out there” and to not touch or handle wildlife. Instead, people should call their local animal control officer for guidance or help.
