Beaver for Caratunk event

A beaver swims at Caratunk Wildlife Refuge in Seekonk.

 Jason Major

NORFOLK -- Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen is urging motorists to watch out for beavers when driving on roads near wetlands.

Two beavers were struck by cars within 24 hours last week, Cohen said in a Facebook post.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.