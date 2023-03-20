NORFOLK -- Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen is urging motorists to watch out for beavers when driving on roads near wetlands.
Two beavers were struck by cars within 24 hours last week, Cohen said in a Facebook post.
Although they do not hibernate, beavers do slow down in the winter. The animals are out and about during what is now their breeding season, Cohen said.
Not only can beavers be killed by a passing vehicle, they can also cause significant damage to the vehicle as beavers can weigh up to 80 pounds, she said.
Two other beavers were struck in town earlier this month and there have been four beavers struck in nearby Millis and Medway in a 24-hour period, according to Cohen.
The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says beavers are abundant in Massachusetts and are becoming more common in the southeastern part of the state.
In addition to weighing as much as 80 pounds, they can be 2 to 3 feet long with up to an additional 18 inches for the tail.
They have dark brown to reddish brown fur, large, webbed hind feet and a a flat, wide leathery tail that helps them move swiftly in water, according to the state agency.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
