NORFOLK — Police say the lowest form of criminal are those who victimize children and senior citizens.
Add criminals who target pet lovers, too.
Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen said that two people tried to scam a pet owner Wednesday whose dog went missing.
The scammers used a phone number posted online and contacted the dog owner by text, asking the owner to punch in a code or click on a link to verify their identity, according to Cohen. However, she said, the owner thought it was odd and did not fall for the scam.
“Whenever a person posts a phone number online about their missing pet, you should know that there is that chance that a scammer will try to take advantage of your situation,” Cohen said.
No animal control officer, she said, will ask a pet owner to punch in a code or click on a link to verify their identity. ACOs will verify someone’s identity in person through licenses and other legal means.
Scammers, Cohen said, are seeking financial and personal information to rip people off. They will target pet owners because they know they are anxious when their pets go missing.
“They want to hit you when you’re down, vulnerable, not thinking clearly, etc. Missing a loved one will skew your better judgments. You just want to have your family whole again,” she said.
Another clue is that the scammers use very poor grammar and sentence structure.
In this instance, according to Cohen, the dog owner tried to call the number listed on the text instead and found it was a non-working number.
This scam attempt has a happy ending, however. Cohen, a veteran animal control officer who knows a thing or two about animal behavior, gave the worried owner some advice and the dog, named Summer, was lured back home and is safe.
Regarding the scammers, Cohen said to follow your gut: “If it feels off or wrong, it likely is.”
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
