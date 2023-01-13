Norfolk Town Hall

NORFOLK -- In-person, early voting starts Tuesday for the Jan. 28 special election when residents vote on a tax hike for a new $26 million fire station and fill a vacancy on the select board.

In-person, early voting will run until Monday, Jan. 23 at the town clerk's office at town hall, 1 Liberty Lane.