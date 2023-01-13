NORFOLK -- In-person, early voting starts Tuesday for the Jan. 28 special election when residents vote on a tax hike for a new $26 million fire station and fill a vacancy on the select board.
In-person, early voting will run until Monday, Jan. 23 at the town clerk's office at town hall, 1 Liberty Lane.
The schedule, which has been revised from an earlier one because of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, will be: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
The election will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
Besides being asked to support a tax hike through a debt exclusion from state tax levy-limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 for the new fire station, voters will choose one of three candidates to fill a vacancy on the select board.
James Lehan, a former selectman who is on the King Philip Regional School Committee, board of registrar member David Rosenberg, and Paul Burns are the candidates.
Residents can also request ballots by mail. For more information, visit the town clerk's page at www.norfolk.ma.us.