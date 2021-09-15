NORFOLK — The town is holding a big bash this weekend to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its founding.
The main events of the milestone celebration are a parade Saturday afternoon and fireworks that night.
The parade is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. from the Freeman-Kennedy Elementary School on Boardman Street. It will then cross Rockwood Road and continue on Boardman and then up Main Street.
Seven to eight marching bands, fire trucks, police including state police and a regional response team, armory, antique vehicles, sports organizations, children’s characters, cyclists, Scouts and more will make up the parade.
Also, there will be a replica of the U.S. Constitution with the color guard from the real U.S. Navy ship.
The 1.1-mile-long parade will end at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street in the center of town where activities will be held.
The fireworks are set to ignite at 8 p.m. from the school grounds, with music beforehand. The fireworks should be visible from all of the downtown area, organizers say.
There will also be activities on Town Hill — the town common — all Saturday.
They include the weekly farmers market and 15th annual Cactus and Succulent Festival, both running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The market usually is from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, and the last one is scheduled for Sept. 22.
Also on Town Hill Saturday will be balloon animals, face painting, food and beverages.
“I think the community is very excited,” said Paul Terrio, chairman of planning committee. “We are so grateful for the town support.”
The actual 150th anniversary of the town’s 1870 founding, also known as a sesquicentennial, was Feb. 23, 2020, and the events were originally supposed to take place last September but were postponed due to the pandemic.
Planning for the events has been going on for nearly two years, Terrio said.
The three-member planning committee is rounded out with members Donna Jones and Betsy Whitney.
The fireworks display is hosted and funded by Norfolk Recreation.
Donations and sponsors are still being sought. Visit https://norfolk.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
