Norfolk Community Day
Buy Now

A 1929 Ford Model A firetruck is shown at Norfolk’s 2017 Community Day at the Holmes complex on Myrtle Street.

 Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

NORFOLK -- The town's biggest celebration of the year, Norfolk Community Day, is taking place Saturday, with a return to its original name, Old Tyme Day.

The popular Norfolk Lions Club event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the usual location, the W.T. Holmes Bus Company, 22 Myrtle St.