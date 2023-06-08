NORFOLK -- The town's biggest celebration of the year, Norfolk Community Day, is taking place Saturday, with a return to its original name, Old Tyme Day.
The popular Norfolk Lions Club event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the usual location, the W.T. Holmes Bus Company, 22 Myrtle St.
There will be a $5 donation for parking, and money raised is donated back to local charities and community needs.
The name change is in honor of Scott Dittrich, a longtime Lion who helped found the event 31 years ago and who died in March.
Dittrich served the town in other capacities as well, including on the housing authority, and was involved with the YMCA where he served on the board, Habitat for Humanity, KP Sports Boosters, the food pantry, and the Santa Foundation as well as others.
The purpose of Saturday's gathering has always been to resemble a small town's old time country fair, hence the original name Old Tyme Day.
There will be a first-ever children's parade, fireworks, old-fashioned games, live entertainment, animal petting zoo, rides on an antique fire engine, hay wagon and train all day, a children's art show, food/drink and more.
Featured will be a Touch a Truck, Tom Antonellis’ bird houses, and amusements including the Sports Obstacle Course, Batter Up, Mega Slide, Wipe Out and Frozen Combo.
There will also be a dog kissing booth, caricaturist, 4-H stick pony games, and Foam Fun by firefighters.
Kids games and contests including musical chairs and a balloon toss run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
A pie eating contest and annual golf ball drop raffle are set for 2:30 p.m.
The black top entertainment will include a number of local groups who have participated for the last 25 years, including Inspiration Performing Troupe and Exhale Dance Performance. A banjo band hits the stage at 12:30 p.m., and from 1 to 2 p.m. the King Philip Steel Drum Band performs.
There will also be vendor and craft booths as well as numerous town organizations and government departments represented.
At the start of the event is the inaugural Carriage, Bike and Wagon Parade where children can decorate their vehicles. Registration is $5 and participants are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. All get an award.
Norfolk Recreation will hold a fireworks display at 8:45 p.m. at the Freeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St., which should be visible at locations across town.
Also part of the Community Day is the annual Norfolk Lions Youth Art Show.
In partnership with Norfolk schools, the art show will feature the work of students in grades 1 through 6.
The student's artwork will continue to be displayed at the Norfolk Public Library, 139 Main St., for two weeks after the event.
The Lions will be collecting food donations as well. Some items needed are cereal, soup, coffee, snacks (especially for children), juice, pasta sauce, tuna and baked beans.