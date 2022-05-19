NORFOLK — After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the town’s annual Community Day is making a return in June, with a road race and student art contest.
The town’s biggest community event of the year, an old-time country fair, will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Holmes complex on Myrtle Street.
The event features music, dancing, games, petting animals, hayrides, train rides, a pie eating contest, foam for kids to play in, food and historical displays.
“This year’s event resurrects the original ‘Old Tyme Day’ theme from years past when times were a little slower and more affordable,” organizers said in a news release.
The Norfolk Lions Club sponsors the event.
“This will be the Lions’ 30th year bringing a day of family fun and entertainment,” the club said. “This is an event for the entire Norfolk Community to come out, celebrate and get to know neighbors.”
Norfolk Community League’s Community Day 5K Road Race is scheduled to run Sunday, June 12.
And the 11th Annual Norfolk Community Day Youth Art Show will be part of Saturday’s event.
The Norfolk Lions are again sponsoring the art show which is open to all residents in grades 1 through 6. Artwork should represent what the community looks like to students.
All entries will receive an award and winners in each age group will be awarded first, second and third place and honorable mention ribbons. The first place winners in each age group and one grand prize winner will also each receive gift certificates. The winning entries will be displayed at the library for two weeks after Community Day.
For full contest details, go to www.norfolkmalions.org/events.
The Lions also invite any Norfolk business, organization, neighborhood or group to participate in Community Day. That can be done in a number of ways, such as setting up a booth or tent, sponsoring an activity or entertainment, or simply by becoming a sponsor.
Registration fees can be waived if the applicant can provide a game or activity at their booth, or provide financial support that will be used towards other expenses.
Register at www.norfolkmalions.org/community-day, email norfolkcommunityday@gmail.com, call Eric Diamond at 617-755-6427 or Jen Cote at 781-492-5390.