Norfolk County residents, employees, business owners and commuters are being asked to give input on transportation as the pandemic wanes.
A survey is being conducted by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, the regional planning agency for the towns, Neponset Valley Transportation Management Association and Suburban Mobility Working Group.
The groups are planning improvements to transportation in the Neponset Valley region, particularly along routes 1 and 1A.
The survey will help identify the most pressing needs for post-COVID commuters, with questions about what residents would like to see and what they want the transportation routes to look like.
The survey is aimed at those who live, work or own businesses in Foxboro, Wrentham and Norfolk, among other towns.
Visit mapc.ma/neponsetvalley for the survey, which will be open until April 16.
It is estimated to only take five minutes to complete.
For more information, email Travis Pollack at tpollack@mapc.org.
