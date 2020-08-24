County Commissioner Joseph P. Shea of Quincy has announced he is on the ballot for re-election in the Democratic Primary Sept. 1.
A former town clerk for Quincy, Shea has served on the three-seat county commission since 2015.
Shea said his priorities have focused on modernizing the county's financial and capital planning including for courthouses and Norfolk Aggie, promoting regional services, and working to ensure the county remains a viable regional partner with local communities.
"I’ve dedicated my life to public service and providing proven leadership at every step of the way," Shea said in a press release. "Helping people, promoting good government, and serving the county for the last five years has been my passion."
Shea said he has the support of various county elected officials, labor organizations and community groups.
Others running as Democrats for county commission are Dennis J. Guilfoyle, Charles B. Ryan and Richard R. Staiti.
The top two vote-getters in the Democratic Primary will proceed to the Nov. 3 general election when two commissioners will be elected.
