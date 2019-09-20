Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey has come out in support of Attorney General Maura Healy’s decision to keep the state out of a proposed multimillion settlement with OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma.
Massachusetts is among several states that have pledged to continue pushing back in court against the company and especially members of the Sackler family, which owns Purdue.
“The AG is wisely rejecting a weak, weak settlement,” Morrissey said in a statement Thursday.
Before becoming district attorney, Morrissey was a state legislator and practiced civil litigation for decades.
Purdue Phama is under fire for its role in the ongoing opioid crisis.
Opioids, including painkillers like OxyContin and street drugs like heroin and fentanyl, have been blamed for more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S. in the last two decades.
So far this year, Morrissey said his office has responded to 58 fatal overdoses.
While there is an appropriate focus on overdose deaths, Morrissey said that the impact of the epidemic extends much further. “It is driving much of the property crimes in our region, crashes on the roads that cripple and kill, larceny,” Morrissey said. “And Norfolk County is far from unique in that.”
In an essay printed in the Washington Post Monday, Healy said the proposed settlement by Purdue Pharma failed to provide accountability, transparency, or sufficient financial compensation.
Gov. Charlie Baker also opposes the settlement agreement.
