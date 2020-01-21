NORFOLK — The Norfolk County Fire Chiefs Association and the state Fire Marshal are warning parents of a new viral teen video challenge that may result in fires.
The challenge, seen on the popular video app TikTok, involves partially inserting the plug of a phone charger into an electrical outlet and sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed metal prongs, Medway Fire Chief Jeffrey Lynch, president of the association, said in a statement Tuesday.
The activity results in sparks and can cause electrical system damage and, in some cases, a fire, according to Lynch.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey released an advisory Tuesday in which he said one incident resulted in a scorched electrical outlet in Holden and another occurred at Westford High School, where a student now faces criminal charges.
No area incidents have been reported.
The Norfolk County Fire Chiefs Association also provided the following electrical fire safety tips from the U.S. Fire Administration:
- Insert plugs fully into sockets.
- If you have young children, install tamper-resistant electrical outlets.
- Replace wall outlets if plugs do not fit tightly.
- Do not overload outlets.
- Never force a three-pronged plug into a two-slot outlet.
In addition to electrical fire safety, the association reminded parents and children to discuss the dangers of certain online challenges and trends and recognize dangerous activity on the internet.
One fad in recent memory involved eating Tide detergent gel packs.
