WRENTHAM -- The Norfolk County district attorney’s office is seeking the forfeiture of $18,747 seized by Wrentham police in a drug raid in February.
In a civil complaint, filed in Dedham Superior Court Friday, a prosecutor says the cash was seized Feb. 17 when police arrested alleged drug trafficker Cesar Caban at The Point apartments off Route 1.
Caban, 40, is being held without bail after a Wrentham District Court judge determined he was a danger to the community.
In addition to the cash, police estimate they found more than a quarter kilogram of suspected cocaine and 25 grams of alleged heroin.
The cash was used, or was intended to be used, “in exchange for or to otherwise facilitate the distribution of a controlled substance,” Assistant District Attorney Stephen Coleman wrote in the complaint.
In a police report, Wrentham Detective Sgt. James Barrett said the cash was found wrapped in bundles and hidden throughout the apartment. Investigators were told the money was cash refunded from a business venture that did not pan out.
If the money is ultimately ordered forfeited, the law cited by the prosecutors provides for the police and the district attorney's office to share the funds.
Caban pleaded innocent to trafficking in more than 200 grams of cocaine and more than 18 grams of heroin, and reckless endangerment of a child.
He was living at the apartment with his girlfriend and their 10-year-old son, in addition to his girlfriend’s mother.
His girlfriend, Siobhan Harrington, 46, and her mother, Margaret Harrington, 65, pleaded innocent to conspiracy to violate drug laws and reckless endangerment of a child. They are free on their own recognizance.
According to the complaint filed in superior court, prosecutors are asking the judge to issue an order allowing the police department to keep custody of the cash pending the criminal proceedings.