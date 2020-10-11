Patrick McDermott, Democratic candidate for Norfolk County sheriff, says he plans to bring a mobile courtroom to the Norfolk County House of Corrections if he is elected.
McDermott, who is trying to unseat Norfolk County Sheriff Jerome McDermott -- no relation -- says the mobile courtroom would help ease courthouse backlogs and reduce the inmate population during the COVID-19 crisis.
“COVID-19 has shown that our leaders need to be able to think creatively, quickly, and flexibly to ensure safe and efficient access to services,” McDermott said in a statement.
Currently the Norfolk County registrar of probate, McDermott said he has been able to make quick technological and procedural adaptations that kept the Probate Court services available to the public during the pandemic.
As sheriff, McDermott said he would draw on relationships he has made with officials at the state Trial Court to make a mobile courtroom a reality.
Currently, courts throughout the state are operating with a mix of in-person appearances and video teleconferencing to keep court matters moving during the coronavirus pandemic. Jury trials have been postponed, leading to a backlog of cases.
McDermott says a mobile courtroom would expedite post-arraignment proceedings and help reduce backlogs in the courts that keep people in jail.
“Virtual videoconferencing is inadequate to deal with the complexities of arraignments and trial proceedings during a pandemic,” McDermott said.
Bringing a mobile courtroom to the jail, similar to mobile arraignments provided to defendants in hospitals, will also cut down on costs associated with transporting inmates to court, according to McDermott.
McDermott has been registrar of probate for 18 years and says he has worked to improve services and efficiency in the Probate and Family Court.
