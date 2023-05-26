Scammers attempted to bilk a Rhode Island man out of $11,000 in an online dating app scheme by impersonating employees of the Norfolk County sheriff’s office.
The man was using the dating app “Coffee Meets Bagel” and exchanged numbers with a person he assumed was a Norfolk County resident, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
He then received a call from a person who identified himself as an investigator with the sheriff’s office and said the woman on the dating app was actually a minor who attempted to harm herself after her parents discovered the relationship.
The scammer then told the man that the matter could be resolved if he agreed to pay for medical bills totaling over $11,000.
The man also reported that he had been receiving text messages from numbers purporting to be the woman’s family members asking him to cover the medical expenses.
When the man became suspicious, he called the sheriff’s office to report the scam and confirm that the office does not ask for payments from residents or facilitate payments between parties.
The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name or hometown.
Sheriff Patrick McDermott warned residents to not provide personal information or money to anyone they do not know and call local law enforcement agencies if they are suspicious of any similar schemes.
“Scammers are skilled at preying on our emotional vulnerabilities in order to separate us from our money. Sometimes this is by preying on our relationships with others, our fears about the future, or threatening us with seemingly intense consequences,” McDermott said in a statement.
A scam similar to the “Coffee Meets Bagel” one has been reported on the dating site Bumble, according to the sheriff’s office.
