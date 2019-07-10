BOSTON -- Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry McDermott testified this week at the Statehouse in support of a bill that would create a special commission to explore ways to stop telephone and internet scams targeting the elderly.
"Of the dozens of senior groups I have met with during my time in office, not once has the issue of telephone scams not come up," McDermott told the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure.
"Suffice to say, I have been inundated with horror stories. These seniors, our friends, family, and constituents are truly scared," McDermott said in a statement. "We owe it to this population to do all we can to crack down on those that would take advantage of our seniors, as well as create preventative and awareness initiatives so that our seniors now, and in the future, will not become victims."
House Bill 348 calls for creating the special commission.
McDermott credited the committee’s co-chairs, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Tackey Chan, D-Quincy, as well as the committee for shining a spotlight on the issue.
