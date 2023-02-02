Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott issued a warning Thursday that phone scammers have been impersonating local law enforcement, including his office, in attempts to steal money.
“Residents should remain vigilant when they receive calls asking them for money. The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement will never call residents and demand payment,” McDermott said.
The sheriff’s office is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the scammers.
The callers sometimes use the name of actual officers and threaten their targets with arrest for unpaid fines or claim a relative has been arrested and needs bail money, McDermott said.
Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious or scam calls to their local police department. Reporting the calls helps police track their rate and frequency and identify common tactics and strategies scammers may be using, he said.
