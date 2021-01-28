DEDHAM -- A program started by the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office to check in on senior citizens with disabilities has already been a success.
Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott said staff at his office were able to get first responders to rescue two seniors who fell in their homes this month in Quincy and Braintree.
Called the “Are You OK?” program, the service is provided free of charge to seniors and residents with disabilities. It provides participants with a daily check-in call 365 days a year, which is monitored by staff from the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office and Fallon Ambulance.
“The isolation imposed by COVID-19 on seniors and people with disabilities makes it even more important that we provide these kinds of lifelines,” McDermott said in a statement.
The sheriff said his office is committed to public safety and making sure the most vulnerable population is safe.
Seniors interested in signing up for this no cost, potentially life-saving program are encouraged to contact Deputy Sheriff Cheryl Bambery at 1-866-900-7865 (RUOK).
