Karen Read

Karen Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, attends a hearing in May in Dedham Superior Court with her attorney David Yannetti.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

MANSFIELD — Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey issued a rare statement Friday condemning conspiracy theories swirling around the high-profile Karen Read murder case and demanding a stop to “harassment” of witnesses.

Read, 43, of Mansfield, is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, by hitting him with her SUV outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer in January 2022.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.