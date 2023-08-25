MANSFIELD — Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey issued a rare statement Friday condemning conspiracy theories swirling around the high-profile Karen Read murder case and demanding a stop to “harassment” of witnesses.
Read, 43, of Mansfield, is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, by hitting him with her SUV outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer in January 2022.
She has pleaded innocent to second-degree murder and drunken driving. Read and her lawyers say she is the victim of a coverup and that O’Keefe was killed by others at the home at night.
In what he said was the first statement of its kind he has made in his dozen years as district attorney, Morrissey said, “Innuendo is not evidence. False narratives are not evidence.”
Morrissey said witnesses in the case were being harassed and falsely accused of killing O’Keefe during a fight inside the Canton home of Boston police officer Brian Albert.
Read’s lawyers have argued that cellphone evidence shows O’Keefe went inside the home after being dropped off by Read. They say autopsy photos show he suffered injuries consistent with a brawl in addition to dog bites.
The defense theories have been taken up in various online forums and on social media sites.
But Morrissey said the state medical examiner found abrasions on O’Keefe’s arm were consistent with blunt trauma — not an animal attack.
The district attorney also said location data from O’Keefe’s phone, recovered from the lawn beneath his body when he was taken to the hospital, shows that the phone did not enter the home.
Moreover, 11 people have given statements that they did not see O’Keefe inside the house.
“There was no fight inside that home. John O’Keefe did not enter the home,” Morrissey said.
He said members of the Albert family have been harassed and that they did not commit murder or any other crime.
“To have them accused of murder is outrageous. To have them harassed and intimidated based on false narratives and accusations is wrong. They are witnesses doing what our justice system asks of them,” Morrissey said.
The district attorney also defended state police detective Michael Proctor, saying he was not at the Canton home planting evidence and has no personal connection to anyone involved in the case.
“We try people in the court and not on the internet for a reason. The internet has no rules of evidence. The internet has no punishment for perjury. And the internet does not know all the facts,” Morrissey said.
He ridiculed the idea of a vast conspiracy among multiple police, departments, EMTs, fire personnel, the medical examiner and prosecutors. Conspiracy theories are “a desperate attempt to re-assign guilt,” he said.
“What is happening to the witnesses — some with no actual involvement in the case — is wrong. It is contrary to the American values of fairness, and the constitutional value of a fair trial. It needs to stop now,” Morrissey said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.