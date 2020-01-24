WRENTHAM — Local police now have a community resource dog to bring to schools and provide comfort to students.
The police department was one of four towns given the dogs Friday by Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
Morrissey purchased the four English cream golden retrievers from Golden Opportunities for Independence in Walpole, a nonprofit run by volunteers. The group breeds and trains service dogs.
Morrissey gave one of the dogs to Wrentham officers Riley McGrath and Sgt. Dan Morris during a press conference at Golden Opportunities.
The other dogs were given to officers from Needham, Dedham and Weymouth.
“These dogs are being paired with school resource officers in these departments and will likely become fixtures in the schools in their towns,” Morrissey said.
The dogs cost $15,000 each, which covers all the necessary training and support. The police departments will cover the cost of food and care, according to David Traub, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.
“One thread of our ongoing criminal justice reform efforts is de-escalation and finding peaceful, constructive solutions — particularly in juvenile situations and school settings,” Morrissey said.
“The presence of a community resource dog before, during, or after a stressful situation can be a game changer,” he said. “As Dedham Chief Michael d’Entremont put it, a dog can make a student who has closed down open up instead.”
The district attorney noted that the ongoing care for the dogs is a significant commitment and he praised the chiefs in the towns “for their partnership and progressive thinking.”
Morrissey said four other Norfolk County communities already have the service dogs and have had great success with them. Mansfield police purchased a service dog, Bentley, last year and he is popular in the town’s schools.
“We see the positive impact these animals are having on their communities. It made encouraging more towns to take part very attractive to us,” Morrissey said. “These dogs will be in the schools, but I have no doubt they will be useful in a broad menu of situations.”
The towns are still working on what to name the dogs, with several planning community or school contests to come up with one, according to Morrissey.
With the addition of these four dogs, one-third of the 27 communities in Morrissey’s Norfolk County district have support animals.
