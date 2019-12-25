NORFOLK -- The head of the town's department of public works has retired after nearly a decade in the post.
Robert McGhee retired this month. He took over the position from longtime highway superintendent/DPW director Remo "Butch" Vito Jr. in January 2011.
Since then, McGhee has been the one to make sure the roads were kept up and plowed, the town's water system functioned adequately, and the transfer station was kept in tip-top shape. McGhee also helped oversee many town projects, including planning for a new town well.
"It’s difficult for me to put into words exactly how much Bob has meant to Norfolk," select board Chairman Kevin Kalkut said. "Whether it was his willingness to drive out to meet residents at their homes to address their concerns, his level of engagement with questions on Town Meeting floor or his patience with new select board members when reviewing pavement management strategies, Bob‘s contributions have been extraordinary and he will be greatly missed."
McGhee had previously been highway superintendent for a couple of years, having also replaced Vito in that role.
Barry Lariviere, who was assistant DPW director, has been named by select board members to serve as interim director of public works.
"He's been a great addition" the past approximately two years he has been in the assistant position, Kalkut said, mentioning Lariviere's experience with Geographic Information Systems.
Select board members are conducting a search for a permanent replacement in coordination with Town Administrator Blythe Robinson and Human Resources Director Scott Bragdon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.